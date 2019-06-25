GEISER, Robert Dr. Robert L. Geiser of Wellesley, MA passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in 1931, in Binghamton, New York, Bob grew up helping in the family business, Binghamton Hardware, but was eager to explore other places, cultures, and ideas. He went to Colgate University, which opened up opportunities to travel to Cali, Columbia and Oslo, Norway. He completed a masters at Tufts University and a PhD in Psychology at Boston University. He was at the Veteran's Administration of Boston doing a post-doc when he met and married Nancy Geiser, and started a family in Wellesley, MA. Bob authored books on child psychology, hosted a call-in radio show for several years, and taught at UMass Boston. He eventually opened his own private practice in clinical child psychology. His interests were far ranging including duplicate bridge, cooking, piano, reading and writing short mystery stories and plays, hosting international students, creating documentaries and utilizing the latest computer technology. He was known for his puns, humor, and interesting conversation. Bob was the partner of Eve Slater of Wellesley, MA. He was previously married to Nancy Geiser of Natick, MA. Father to Peter, Steven (Dawn), Susan (Andrew Kinross), and Julie (Felipe Alday), and adored grandpa/papa to Cole and Kelsie Geiser; Katie and John Kinross; and Bruce, Tim, Jaden, and Sienna Alday. Uncle to many nieces and nephews, and cousin to Carol Evans (Will). Bob was predeceased by his son, Peter, and brothers, Alan (Betty) and Doug (Barbara). His parents were W. Harold and Louise Geiser. There will be a Celebration of Life for Bob in the Fall of 2019 at the UU Wellesley Hills church.



