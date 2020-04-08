|
|
DAWE, Robert George Age 94, formerly of North Andover, MA, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his retirement residence, The Huntington in Nashua, NH. Bob was born August 21, 1925 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland to Henry and Dorothy Dawe. In 1946, Bob immigrated to the Boston area and became a U.S. citizen, graduating from Medford High, class of 1947. Bob had a long career in electronics working for Raytheon and Litton Industries, among other companies. He was a member of St. Matthew's Masonic Lodge and a parishioner at Christ Church, both in Andover, MA. Bob is survived by his son Stephen and his wife Carla of North Andover; his daughter Pamela and her husband Christopher Jones of Newburyport, his three granddaughters: Elizabeth, Lydia and Amelia and two great-grandchildren: Lilliana and Julian. His brother, William, of Vancouver, BC, Canada, also survives him. His wife Betty, their daughter Cynthia, and his brother Harry, predeceased him. Bob will be remembered fondly by all who met him, missed by all who knew him, and never forgotten by those who loved him. A Memorial Service for Bob will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The .
View the online memorial for Robert George DAWE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020