|
|
ZIEGLER, Dr. Robert George Passed away at his home surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 24, 2020. He died of long-term complications from a severe stroke in February, 2010. A beloved and respected father, husband, friend, teacher and doctor, he will be remembered for having an innate sense of human suffering and a life defined by compassion and generosity. He lives on in the lives of the patients he helped. For over 40 years, he cared for children and families with a commitment to practical, team-based approaches. He was a psychiatrist within the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at The Cambridge Hospital, an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard University Medical School, the Clinical Director of Boundaries Therapy Center in Acton, MA as well as having directed the Family Service Team within the Seizure Unit at Children's Hospital in Boston. Amongst many other clinical publications, he authored: Does Your Child Have Epilepsy? and Homemade Books to Help Kids Cope and Sharing Care: The Integration of Family Approaches with Child Treatment. Born on November 10, 1941 to Barbara Edna (Seeler) and Hans Ziegler, he was raised in St. Albans and Valley Stream, New York. He graduated with a B.A. from Hofstra University in 1963, and an M.D. from Columbia University in 1968. He loved literature, plays, cooking, travelling and saving money. Robert "Bob" Ziegler met his wife, Pat, at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco, where she was a nurse and he was in the first year of his psychiatric residency. They married in June, 1970, and moved to Cambridge, MA where they raised their family. Bob had been a resident of Cambridge for 50 years at the time of his death, having been predeceased by Pat two years prior. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ziegler and partner, Rebecca McCann, his daughter, Lisa Ziegler-Chamblee and husband Marc Chamblee, and grandsons, Eli and Caleb Chamblee, his sister Joan Daly and niece and nephews: Chris Daly, Jonathan Daly and Suzanne Daly. A Memorial Service will be held on April 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Forsyth Chapel in the Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Boston University Aphasia Center, Trustees of Boston University/Aphasia Resource: https://www.bu.edu/aphasiacenter/how-you-can-help/
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020