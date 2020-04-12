Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT CYR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT GERARD CYR


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT GERARD CYR Obituary
CYR, Robert Gerard Of Walpole, MA, son of the late John and Eleanor (Leavey) Cyr, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bob was born in 1938 and grew up in Mission Hill, Roxbury, where he lived with his parents, older brother, Jackie Cyr (deceased) of Dedham, MA, and younger sisters, Patricia (Cyr) Killarney (deceased) of Norwood, MA, and Frances (Cyr) Vicino (deceased) of Wareham, MA. Bob lived a life of service to his country and his community. He joined the Army at the age of 19 and served at bases across the US and Europe until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. He served on the Boston Fire Department for a year before becoming an officer for the Boston Police Department, where he distinguished himself over the course of a 32-year career. He retired as a Lieutenant Detective in 2000. During his time on the BPD Bob received a B.S. from Northeastern University. Bob was a warm and caring person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. He had a fondness for the Three Stooges, film noir, and old war movies. He remained close to his circle of childhood friends his entire life and was always there to support his friends and family with whatever they needed. Bob was a big believer in family traditions, from Friday night pizza, Christmas Eve parties (with highly competitive Yankee Swaps), annual trips to the Cape and Easter brunches. Bob was always there to celebrate his children's milestones and to see his grandchildren's school plays, sports and graduations. Bob leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Joan (Bunker) Cyr; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Cyr and Matt Sughrue of Hopedale, MA, Kelly and Tom Stapleton of North Attleboro, MA, Kathleen and Gerard McElhinney of Foxborough, MA, Jennifer and Peter Nixon of Wrentham, MA; his eight grandchildren, Cameron, Colin, Nicole, Abigail, Luke, Molly, Sean and Jake, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob's passing leaves an emptiness that will never be filled in the hearts and lives of those who loved him. A private burial will take place at Mt. Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. The family is planning a Celebration of Bob's Life in the fall. Arrangements by: Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home in NORWOOD, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com

781-762-0482
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -