CYR, Robert Gerard Of Walpole, MA, son of the late John and Eleanor (Leavey) Cyr, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Bob was born in 1938 and grew up in Mission Hill, Roxbury, where he lived with his parents, older brother, Jackie Cyr (deceased) of Dedham, MA, and younger sisters, Patricia (Cyr) Killarney (deceased) of Norwood, MA, and Frances (Cyr) Vicino (deceased) of Wareham, MA. Bob lived a life of service to his country and his community. He joined the Army at the age of 19 and served at bases across the US and Europe until his Honorable Discharge in 1962. He served on the Boston Fire Department for a year before becoming an officer for the Boston Police Department, where he distinguished himself over the course of a 32-year career. He retired as a Lieutenant Detective in 2000. During his time on the BPD Bob received a B.S. from Northeastern University. Bob was a warm and caring person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. He had a fondness for the Three Stooges, film noir, and old war movies. He remained close to his circle of childhood friends his entire life and was always there to support his friends and family with whatever they needed. Bob was a big believer in family traditions, from Friday night pizza, Christmas Eve parties (with highly competitive Yankee Swaps), annual trips to the Cape and Easter brunches. Bob was always there to celebrate his children's milestones and to see his grandchildren's school plays, sports and graduations. Bob leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Joan (Bunker) Cyr; his four daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Cyr and Matt Sughrue of Hopedale, MA, Kelly and Tom Stapleton of North Attleboro, MA, Kathleen and Gerard McElhinney of Foxborough, MA, Jennifer and Peter Nixon of Wrentham, MA; his eight grandchildren, Cameron, Colin, Nicole, Abigail, Luke, Molly, Sean and Jake, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Bob's passing leaves an emptiness that will never be filled in the hearts and lives of those who loved him. A private burial will take place at Mt. Benedict Cemetery in West Roxbury. The family is planning a Celebration of Bob's Life in the fall. Arrangements by: Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home in NORWOOD, MA. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020