Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
612 Main St
Damariscotta, ME 04543
(207) 563-3550
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
All Saints Parish
1773 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA
ROBERT "BOB" GERRARD

ROBERT "BOB" GERRARD Obituary
GERRARD, Robert "Bob" Of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Cove's Edge on Friday, September 13. Bob was a graduate of Brown and Nichols School, Colby College and Boston University School of Law. He was appointed and served as an Assistant Attorney General under Elliot Richardson and was a successful trial lawyer in Boston. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at All Saints Parish, 1773 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA on Sept. 28th at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. For a full obituary and for more information, please visit the website: www.StrongHancock.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019
