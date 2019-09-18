|
|
GERRARD, Robert "Bob" Of Damariscotta, Maine, passed away surrounded by his loving family at Cove's Edge on Friday, September 13. Bob was a graduate of Brown and Nichols School, Colby College and Boston University School of Law. He was appointed and served as an Assistant Attorney General under Elliot Richardson and was a successful trial lawyer in Boston. A Memorial Service for Bob will be held at All Saints Parish, 1773 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA on Sept. 28th at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow. For a full obituary and for more information, please visit the website: www.StrongHancock.com
View the online memorial for Robert "Bob" GERRARD
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 19, 2019