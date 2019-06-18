GOLDMAN, Robert Of Newton, on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Eleanor (Greenberg) Goldman. Devoted father of Michael Goldman and his wife Amy. Dear brother of Rosalie Shafer and her husband Bob, Marilyn Tapper and her late husband Arthur, and Sandra Perrin and her husband Donald. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave., Boston (parking on the Riverway), Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 am. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, memorial observance will be held at Temple Israel on Thursday 2-6 pm and Friday 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to support dementia research and care under the direction of Dr. Seth Gale at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with in memory of Robert Goldman in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary