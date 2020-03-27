|
GORVIN, Robert Of Revere, MA, passed away on March 25, 2020. Born in Melrose, MA on July 9, 1954, to the late Bernard Joseph and Mary (Harrington). Beloved husband of the late Annette (Bertolino). Dear brother of Eileen Gorvin of Melrose, Elizabeth Onik of Farnington, NM, the late Peter Gorvin and his wife Kim of Wakefield, and Patricia Singh of Nashua, NH. Loving father to Michael and Matthew Gorvin of Revere. Dear uncle to Casey, Emily, and Allan Onik, Anna, Tony, and Vinny Pesce, and Joseph Gorvin. In keeping with Robert's wishes and in accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all Services will be held for the immediate family, privately. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his sons are encouraging donations to the Home For Little Wanderers, a charity that was important to both Robert and his late wife, Annette. Honor gift cards can be sent to The Gorvin Family, 8 Jefferson Drive, Revere, MA 02151. Please visit the Home For Little Wanderers website to donate.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020