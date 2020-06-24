|
BURDICK, Robert Gregory Jr. Of Hanover, MA, a nationally-recognized legal authority on negotiation and clinical education, died of brain cancer on June 18, 2020 at age 73. He is survived by his beloved wife Jane, loving daughters Katherine Burdick (Pablo Tercero) and Carly Sobon (Allan), stepchildren Jonathan and Alissa Bopp (Richard Kuang), sister Ann Clifford, brother Mike Burdick, and grandchildren Ariela and Rafael Tercero. The son of Norma and Robert Gregory Burdick of Springfield, Ohio, Bob graduated from Harvard College in 1968 and Boston University School of Law in 1972. He was a pillar of the Boston legal community and a pioneer of clinical legal education. His 45-year career was dedicated to uplifting people treated unfairly. He led the Civil Litigation and Justice Program and Boston University School of Law for more than 40 years. Bob litigated countless landmark cases establishing and expanding rights for individuals living in poverty, with mental illness or disability, or who experienced discrimination. Bob also taught negotiation at Northeastern University School of Law and at Tufts University Graduate School of Urban and Environmental Policy and Planning. The Massachusetts Bar Association honored Bob and the BU Clinic with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Access to Justice. In honor of Bob, Boston University School of Law has established the Robert G. Burdick, Jr. Fund. This fund will support activities of the Civil Litigation and Justice Program. He was a force for good, a quiet giant. In Bob's memory, consider making a gift directly to Greater Boston Legal Services at 197 Friend Street, Boston, MA 02114 or www.gbls.org/donation-form or supporting the Burdick Fellowship by donating at www.bu.edu/lawgiving and writing "Burdick Fund" when prompted, or by sending a check to "Trustees of Boston University" to the Office of Gifts and Records, 595 Commonwealth Ave., 7th Floor, Boston, MA 02215 with a note designating the donation to the Burdick Fund. A celebration of Bob's life will occur in the future. For details and condolences, visit https://www.sullivanfuneralhomes.com/guestbook/robert-burdick-jr or email [email protected] to receive future memorial information.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020