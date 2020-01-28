Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT GREGORY HORMELL

ROBERT GREGORY HORMELL Obituary
HORMELL, Robert Gregory Age 73 of Center Harbor, died January 15, 2020 at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, NH, after a courageous lengthy battle with several health issues. Born in Melrose, MA on November 22, 1946, he was the son of Dr. Robert S. and Catherine (McManus) Hormell. Bob is survived by his children, Nathan Q. Hormell of Oklahoma City, OK, Elizabeth I. Hormell of Laconia, NH, his brother, George Hormell of Dover, NH, his devoted companion of thirty years, Bonnie (MacLeod) Scalzi of Center Harbor, NH, many nieces and nephews. Bob also leaves his former wife, Patricia Quinn of Phoenix, AZ. Calling Hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, MEREDITH on Saturday, February 1st, form 11am to 1pm. A Prayer Service will be held during Visitation Hours at 12:30pm. Memorial donations may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020
