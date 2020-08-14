|
GROVE, Robert "Bob" Age 91, formerly of Medway, MA and Bradenton, FL, passed away April 30, 2020, after a short illness.
Bob was born on July 30, 1928 in Boston, son of Gilbert and Sara (Tesorero) Grove. He was raised in Medway and graduated from Medway High School with the class of 1946. Upon his graduation, Bob served in the United States Army in Korea from 1949 to 1950.
Bob married Frances Ruth White in 1951 and they settled in Medway at Cold Spring Farm. He was an accomplished man: he worked hard and raised a family of seven children, and furthered his education by proudly earning a business degree from Northeastern University in 1962.
Bob was employed by Telechron in Ashland, MA as a Quality Control Engineer for several years. As he traveled during his career Robert worked as a Quality Control Manager at Hotpoint in Milwaukee, WI from 1968 to 1972, moving on to General Electric in Louisville, KY from 1972 to 1983. After a short stay in Bowling Green, KY, Bob and Fran settled in Bradenton, FL in 1987. Bob was predeceased by Fran in 1999. Bob later found companionship with Virginia (Kingsbury) White and they have enjoyed nearly 20 years of marriage. Since October 2018, both Bob and Virginia lived in Sudbury, MA.
Bob loved baseball, golf, baked beans, spaghetti, and above all, he loved his family. As a self-taught pianist and composer of over 100 pieces of music, Bob's "Korean Symphony" was his love letter to Korea. Robert Grove is survived by his wife, Virginia Grove, his children Christopher Grove and his wife Suzanne, Susan Grove and her husband Paul Scherrer, Elissa Grossman and her husband Scott, Mary vanZyverden and her husband Clinton, Jonathan Grove and his wife Karen, Micaela Reeves and her husband James, also 17 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his stepchildren Cristine Lee and her husband Dana, Wallace White, 4 step-grandchildren, sister-in-law Margaret Northrup, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and first wife, Bob was preceded in death by his sisters Mildred Berner and Jean White and by his infant son, Robert Jonathan Grove.
Funeral Services were held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood: bso.org/Forms/Donation Duckett - J. S. Waterman & Sons
