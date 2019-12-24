Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
Revere , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT BAGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. "BOBBY" BAGLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT H. "BOBBY" BAGLEY Obituary
BAGLEY, Robert H. "Bobby" At 74 years, in Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, following a year's battle with mesothelioma, on December 23rd. Visiting Hours are Friday, Dec. 27th from 4-8 pm in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28th in St. Anthon of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. Complete Funeral details will be announced in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -