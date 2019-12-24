|
BAGLEY, Robert H. "Bobby" At 74 years, in Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, following a year's battle with mesothelioma, on December 23rd. Visiting Hours are Friday, Dec. 27th from 4-8 pm in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 28th in St. Anthon of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 a.m. Complete Funeral details will be announced in Thursday's edition.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 25, 2019