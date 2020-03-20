Boston Globe Obituaries
REV. ROBERT H. BLUTE

REV. ROBERT H. BLUTE Obituary
BLUTE, Rev. Robert H. Of Boston, March 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Harry P. and Mary H. (Sheehan) Blute. Loving brother of the late Barbara A. Jost. Loving uncle of Kathleen Stello, Deborah Martin, and Richard Jost. A private Graveside Service for family only will be held on Tuesday March 24, in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020
