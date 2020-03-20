|
|
BLUTE, Rev. Robert H. Of Boston, March 18, 2020. Beloved son of the late Harry P. and Mary H. (Sheehan) Blute. Loving brother of the late Barbara A. Jost. Loving uncle of Kathleen Stello, Deborah Martin, and Richard Jost. A private Graveside Service for family only will be held on Tuesday March 24, in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020