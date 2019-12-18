|
CARPENTER, Robert H. "Bob" Age 76, of Dorchester, passed away November 30 at the De Rham Hospice Home in Cambridge after a short battle with cancer. Bob was a kind and generous person with a dry wit and enthusiasm for friendly argument. Bob spent many of his working years doing kitchen design in the wholesale construction industry, but his passions were railways, history, Boston sports teams, and New Zealand. Bob was predeceased by his mother Clara Jones, father George Carpenter, sisters Faith and Hope, and brother Gary. He is survived by his daughter Leslie Pelch, son-in-law Peter Schoen and granddaughter Willa Pelschoen, all of Bolton, VT, as well as by his brother George Carpenter, III and sister-in-law Darlene Carpenter of Juneau, AK, and sister Beth Carpenter-Flowers and brother-in-law Delmar Flowers of Anchorage, AK. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Ken Drobner of Glenmont, NY and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. If you remember Bob fondly, please consider donating to the environmental nonprofit of your choice and/or ride a train! No services were held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019