CARROLL, Robert H. Of Peabody, formerly of Malden, September 18, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Patricia (McDermott). Beloved father of Sheila Guiney of Peabody, Robert M. of North Andover, Margaret "Peggy" Mertens of North Andover, Brian G. of Peabody and Jennifer Zurcher of Reading. Brother of Barbara Preble of Danvers, Kevin Carroll of Quincy, Nancy Jolly of FL, Janet Willett of North Reading and the late Joseph W. Carroll. Cherished grandfather of Colleen Guiney, Emily Carroll, Shannon Guiney, Abby Carroll, Jack Guiney, Meaghan Zurcher, David Carroll, Audrey Mertens, Allison Zurcher and Will Mertens. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden on Tuesday, September 22nd from 4-7 PM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated on Wednesday, September 23rd in St. Joseph's Church at 10 o'clock. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For those attending visitation, contact information will be taken and guests are asked to use the center aisle upon entering, greet the family and exit by way of the side aisles. Gathering, as well as sitting in the church is not allowed due to Covid-19 precautions. Late owner of the Carroll Funeral Home, U.S. Navy Veteran and member of the Malden Kiwanis, MFDA and NFDA. It is suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oakes Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or at www.alz.org
Carroll Funeral Home
(781) 322-6322