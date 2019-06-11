Resources More Obituaries for ROBERT DITRI Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ROBERT H. DITRI

1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DITRI, Robert H. Age 77, died peacefully at the Trustbridge Hospice Center in West Palm Beach, FL with his husband, Dallas Gulley (and companion of 42 years) and good friend Tom Bannon. Bob was born in February 26, 1942 on Federal Hill, Providence, RI, to the late Alfonso & Marcella (Colucci) D'Itri. Bob graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1960. During the following decade he traveled, worked in New York City, Providence, Hollywood, CA and also attended Bryant College for a year. The "School of Hard Knocks" resulted in his first career - restaurant work. His first job was at Rossi's Diner in RI. He co-owned and ran the Bacon Farm Inn on Cape Cod. In Boston, he worked at the Charles Playhouse Lounge and Nine Knox Street. It was there that Bob hired Dallas Gulley. Their first date on April 13th, 1977 became their anniversary date. Bob was known for his culinary skills. Bob decided to go back to college to pursue an MBA. He began in the Fall 1979 at Boston State College, working part-time at Star Market. During the 1980s, they lived in Dorchester. Bob loved to sing and when the windows were open, the whole neighborhood knew Bob was happy and talented. Taking his first history course changed the course of Bob's history. He became inspired by his professor and decided to become a history teacher. Boston State College had merged with UMass Boston, so Bob graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1983 from UMass. In 1984, he was offered a one year substitute teacher position in Waltham. That began a 20 year career as a history teacher in Waltham, first in a middle school and then at Waltham High School. Bob successfully created courses that challenged students to use their critical thinking skills. The 1994 Senior Class dedicated the school's yearbook to him. Bob was the faculty adviser of the PALS and EPIIC organizations. Bob founded the Peer Assistance Leaders (PALS) group at Waltham High School to address adolescent substance use and peer pressure. When one of his students was being bullied, he worked with others to create the Gay-Straight Alliance at Waltham High School. Using EF Tours he took students (and then parents) on European trips, which led to his becoming a part-time travel agent. Then with two friends they created and he became one of "The Travel Guys." In 2002, Bob and Dallas celebrated their 25th Anniversary with a week of activities with their two families that culminated in a formal church service celebrating their Life and Love at Old West Church on Beacon Hill. Two years later it became legal in Massachusetts to marry and so Bob and Dallas wed in a simple ceremony in their home. Subsequent to an automobile accident in 2002, Bob lived with chronic pain and retired just before the marriage. In 2017, Dallas retired and the couple sold their home of nearly 30 years in Franklin and became "snowbirds," living between Provincetown, MA and Port St. Lucie, FL. But probably the most important legacy Bob has left behind is the phrase he stole from the movie "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure." He annually posted a banner in his classroom that proclaimed "Be excellent to each other," taken from the movie. It was a standard he held in his classroom and many of his former students say that motto continues to guide how they live their lives. Survivors include his husband, a family of friends, his eldest niece, Linda Batura, who was more like his sister, two sister-in-laws in California and a host of nieces & nephews in Rhode Island and California. There will be a Celebration of Bob's Life at 10:00 Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Trinity Church in Boston's Copley Square. After the service, there will be a reception in the church's undercroft. In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to a or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Bob's name. And of course remember to "Be excellent to each other."



