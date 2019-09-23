Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT HANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT H. HANSON


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT H. HANSON Obituary
HANSON, Robert H. Career Army, Retired Age 70, of Seneca, SC, formerly of Lincoln and Concord, MA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Survived by his sisters, Shirley Monahan of Sudbury, Linnea Hennessy of Holliston and Arlene Edgar of Fitchburg, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many close friends. He was predeceased by his twin sister, June Hanson Hunkins and brother Ronald McIvor. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bob for a Period of Visitation in Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11am to 1pm. Burial immediately following with U.S. Army Military Honors at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to: Bedford American Legion, 357 Great Road, Bedford, MA 01730. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Robert H. HANSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Concord Funeral Home
Download Now