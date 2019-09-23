|
HANSON, Robert H. Career Army, Retired Age 70, of Seneca, SC, formerly of Lincoln and Concord, MA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Survived by his sisters, Shirley Monahan of Sudbury, Linnea Hennessy of Holliston and Arlene Edgar of Fitchburg, several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many close friends. He was predeceased by his twin sister, June Hanson Hunkins and brother Ronald McIvor. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Bob for a Period of Visitation in Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., CONCORD on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, from 11am to 1pm. Burial immediately following with U.S. Army Military Honors at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MA. Donations in his memory may be made to: Bedford American Legion, 357 Great Road, Bedford, MA 01730. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019