HARRINGTON, Robert H. Of Medfield, passed away in a fatal car accident on June 6, 2020. Bob was born on November 13, 1974 to Robert C. and Nancy L. (Dakin) Harrington. Beloved father to his "girls" Caroline, Madeline and Bethany. Bob's daughters were his life, they were his world. Bob also leaves behind his sister, Susan (Harrington) Shea, her husband Richard and their children Sophie, Trey and Ellie. Those who knew Bob are welcome to attend his burial, while adhering to the current safety standards, at Vine Lake Cemetery on Saturday, June 20 at 11:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial celebration of his life will be planned for some time in the future. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Bob's name may do so to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave. BP418, Boston, MA 02215-5418.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020