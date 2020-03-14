|
|
HEBB, Robert H. Jr. Of Ayer. March 11, 2020. President Nashoba Valley Express Co., Inc. He was born October 29, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Pauline Hebb. He leaves his wife, Kathleen and daughter, Stephanie of Ayer, his sister, Nancy G. Babiarz and husband Chester of Rocky Hill, CT, a nephew, Thomas Babiarz, wife Amanda and children, Gabe and Teddy of Bedford, NH, a niece, Laura Babiarz, husband Benoit and children, Jayden and Mayva of Trois Riviere, Canada, an uncle, James Seymour and wife Lucy of Merrimac, MA, an aunt, Lorraine Purington and husband Harvey of Exeter, NH, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends, customers, and his loyal employees. Visiting hours will be held in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113), PEPPERELL, MA, on Wednesday, March 18, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Parish, 75 King St., Littleton, MA, on Thursday, March 19, at 10 AM, followed by committal services at Woodlawn Cemetery, 24 Harvard Rd., Ayer, MA. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Bob's memory to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, c/o Development Office, 330 Brookline Ave., (OV), Boston, MA 02215. In the memo line, please write Dr. Salvia Jain Research in Honor of Bob Hebb. Donations can also be made to St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., Still River, MA 01467. Bob was a recipient of blood products during his cancer journey. Please consider giving the Gift of Life through blood and platelet donations, and please consider joining a bone marrow registry such as Be The Match, as this is the only chance that many patients with blood cancers and disorders have for a cure. In light of COVID-19 concerns, those unable to attend are encouraged to leave an online condolence to the family. Please seewww.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020