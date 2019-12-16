|
JOHNSON, ROBERT H. Age 75, of Cambridge, MA, died at home on Dec. 12 after 2 1/2 years bravely battling esophageal cancer. Basketball player and enthusiast, coach of many Cambridge youth soccer and baseball teams. Former CEO at South End Community Health Center. Bob's life's work was for the betterment of health services and facilities for community health care throughout the greater Boston area. Eternal optimist, handyman, problem solver, speech giver, and adventurer. His passion for life, friends, family, his two grandchildren, Jenna and Jack, was immense. Survived by wife Nancy, sons Zach and Ben and daughter-in-law Cherie, sisters Betsey and Sally and brother-in-law Peter. His warmth and humor were felt by all. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to EarthJustice, , Equal Justice Initiative. Services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019