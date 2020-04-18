Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
ROBERT H. LISS

ROBERT H. LISS Obituary
LISS, Robert H. Age 83, PhD MBA, Of Newton on Friday, April 17, 2020. The beloved husband for 58 years of Lois Malatsky Liss. The adoring father of Amy M. Liss and her husband Dominic Massa of Needham, and Lauren A. Liss and her husband Ronald Swanson of Gloucester. Proud and loving grandfather of Mark J. Massa and Evan A. Massa. He leaves his dear brother Herbert Liss and sister-in-law Rayna of Randolph and their family. Also survived by many loving cousins. Robert was born in Boston to loving parents the late Rose and Jack Liss and was raised in Dorchester among a close-knit family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. In 1960 he met the love of his life Lois Malatsky. They married in 1961 and raised their family in Newton. For 58 years they were two sides of the same coin, always devoted to one another. Robert was a proud graduate of Boston Latin School, Tufts University, UMass Amherst and Babson College. Dr. Liss, a biochemist, conducted research for many years at Arthur D. Little, Inc., and was the founder, President and CEO of Sears Associates, Inc. Bob had a lifelong passion for science and language and the core values of hard work, family and education. He enjoyed world travel for business and with his wife, golfing, gardening and most of all spending time with and supporting his growing family. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
