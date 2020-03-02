|
MANNAL, Robert H. Age 76 of Ashland, MA, died February 28, 2020. He was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 1, 1943; the son of Eleanor L. (Diamond) and Clifford Mannal. He graduated from Conestoga High School in Chester County, PA in 1961 and Lafayette College in 1965, where he received a BS in Psychology and was Captain of the lacrosse team. He then received his MBA from The Wharton School in 1967.
From 1967-69, Rob proudly served in the US Navy as a LTJG, aboard the USS Norfolk, as an Anti-Submarine Warfare Officer.
Rob began his career as a Marketing executive at General Electric. He later joined Bose Corporation, where he worked to bring the Bose car stereo to market, and then Codex Corporation (Motorola) where he marketed the first generation of modems. Rob subsequently transitioned to the field of Internet Security, first at RSA, then at KPMG and most recently, as co-founder of Fire Alarm Marketing.
He is survived by his wife, Constance, his son, Douglas and his wife Jane and their children Theo and Ava, of Bedford, NY, and his son Bradley and his wife Jaime and their children Celia and Charles, of Manchester, MA. He is also survived by his brother Richard and his wife Karen and their children Christopher, Patrick, Brian and Anne.
Rob will be remembered for his love of friends and family. To be teased by Rob was to be loved. All will miss his jovial wit, constant optimism, and heartfelt and sound counsel.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 5th at 10:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling Hours will be held Wed. from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Mannal in support of ALS Research at MGH and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114, Attn: K. Wojcicki. Donations may also be made online at http://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/healey-center/ www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020