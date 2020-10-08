RUBIN, Robert, H "Bob" Of Brookline, MA, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 80. Robert was born on December 15, 1939 to Louis and Sadie "Sally" (Solov) Rubin in Boston, MA. After graduating high school he went on to obtain his bachelors from Bowdoin College, and then later to study at Boston University where he obtained his Master's in Education. Robert is survived by his sister Deanna Russell of Stoughton, his niece Michele Russell of Norton, cousins Margie and Chuck Rose of Fayetteville, GA, Sandra Hill of Andover, and his "Little Brother" of 25 years who he was matched with in 1995 through the Jewish Big Brother Big Sister Program of Greater Boston, Noah Hodgetts of Concord, NH, along with his wife Sannie, and newborn Evelyn Robin (in honor of Robert) Hodgetts. Robert was a member of the Central Reform Temple of Boston, where being part the congregation brought him much fulfillment. He would always talk about the Friday night services and the Rabbi's unique sermons. Family was especially important to Robert. Having never married or having children of his own, he doted on his immediate family and then later Noah, who over the years surely became family. He was always there to encourage and support you in whatever endeavor you chose. His great passion was music. Early on he played both the trumpet and cello. He was a lover of classical music as evidenced by his great collection of autographs, books, and recordings. He loved going to concerts at Symphony Hall and in the warm weather enjoyed the outdoor concerts in his area. He was self-employed as an antiquarian bookseller for many years. In 1970, after graduating, he started as a packer and shipper for Western Hemisphere in Stoughton, MA where long-time colleague and friend Michael Ginsberg gave him his first job and opportunity to excel in what he ultimately wanted to do – buy and sell books. It took no time at all for him to work his way up on the experience ladder. By 1978, he was on his own. His longevity and ability to adapt through the years was remarkable. He was highly respected for his work ethic, fairness, and knowledge. A quote from a colleague: "as a human being he was top notch, and as a bookseller he was at the top of the profession". His wealth of friends and their outpouring of support and kind words is a testament to the kind of person he was. He was most gracious, kind and giving - from the homeless person on the street to his extravagant gifts to family. But mostly, he was generous of heart. He will be greatly missed and his memory will be cherished by all. Due to the current Covid-19 conditions, a private service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel followed by a private burial at Sharon Memorial Park. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com