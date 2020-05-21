|
|
TEMKIN, Robert Harvey A Luminary in the Accounting Profession Beloved husband, since Sept. 25, 1966, of Ellen (Band) Temkin, Bob passed away the evening of May 1, 2020, peacefully, at home, after a long battle with heart disease. His graveside funeral, on May 5, was conducted by Cantor Deborah Katchko Gray, a close family friend for almost 40 years, attended by Ellen, their loving sons Aron and Joshua; Bob's very special brother Rick and his dear wife Carol; longtime friends Helaine and John Carroll; the Cantor's husband, Dr. F. Scott Gray, as well as Bob's most excellent aide, LPN Henry Joseph Kisitu, all masked, six feet apart. The service was live-streamed by the Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Parlor to adoring daughter Rachel and her husband Barak and their family in Israel. Bob will be forever remembered by the grandchildren he loved and was adored by: Raanan, Michal, Eitan, Zev, Noam, Shira Leah, Yechiel, and Yehuda. He will also be missed by Rick and Carol's family: Mark and Stephanie Temkin and their sons Jonathan and Matthew; Daniel Temkin and Amanda Gordon; and daughter Jessica and her husband David Rubinstein. He was especially close to his cousins and extended family. Bob's parents, z'l, Max and Lillian Temkin, gone since the early 90s, were very proud of Bob and his many accomplishments, as were Ellen's parents, Manny and Ethel Band, and sister Maxine, also of blessed memory. Born, on Oct. 21, 1943, a second generation Bostonian, Bob was a graduate of Boston Latin School in 1960, then U Mass Amherst in 1964, where he won the Silver Medal in the CPA exam, before graduating with a BBA. After working (the required) three years at Arthur Young, in Boston, Bob became a CPA, in 1967. During his long working career he shared much of his time and attention with local community organizations, starting as an advisor to Boston's Jr. Achievement program and chairing a special committee as President of the Natick Low and Moderate Income Housing group. In 1973, Bob was transferred to AY in NYC, for a special assignment and then instead of going back to Boston, became a Partner in 1976 while at the Stamford, CT office. From 1976-1978 Bob served as Staff Director of the "Cohen Commission on Auditor's Responsibilities". During this time Bob joined a committee at The Jewish Home for the Elderly in Fairfield County, where he held various board positions, until becoming its President in 1985. In 1978, he was recognized by U Mass with its Accounting Alumni Award. In 1980, he joined the board of Temple Beth El in Norwalk, as their Treasurer, and also joined Stratford CT's American Shakespeare Theatre, as their Treasurer. He was then transferred back to NYC as a member of the AICPA's Auditing Standards Board and then became AY's National Director of Auditing Standards until his return to Boston, in 1988. While commuting from New York City to Weston, CT, he served as President of Temple Beth El, from 1981 to 1983 and was also elected to the Board of Education, in Weston, where he chaired the Budget Committee, for 2+ years. In 1985, Bob was elected to the National Board of United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism. In 1986, he won the U Mass School of Management Alumni Award, becoming a member of their Accounting Alumni Advisory Council, and a member of the Dean's Advisory Board of the School of Management. In 1987, he became President of the CT Valley Region of USCJ. In 1988, Bob and his family returned to AY in Boston, delighting their parents. He gave up his presidency with United Synagogue but was named a Regional Vice President, where he served as chairman of the Audit, Budget, and Affiliation committees. In 1989-90, he was appointed to the Board of the Synagogue Council of MA, where he later became its treasurer. Continuing as a partner with the newly formed firm of Ernst & Young, Bob then became active at Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP), serving on its Executive Committee for ten years as Treasurer and Vice Chairman of Social Planning, and on the Allocations Committee. From 1993 to 2012, he served on the Governor-appointed MA Board of Public Accounting, during which time he also became a board member and officer of the JCC of Greater Boston, ultimately becoming its Chairman, in 2003. He also served as the VP of the Board of Directors of Greater Boston's Chamber of Commerce, during that same time. Bob retired from Ernst and Young in 2002, after serving in the Litigation Advisory Services group. In 2006, Bob and Ellen sold their Newton home, moving full time to Cape Cod, where Bob continued consulting in his specialty of Forensic Accounting. He became a member of the board of the Cape Cod Museum of Art, served on the board of the Conservative Synagogue, Anshei Chesed, and as treasurer of the Cape Cod Synagogue. He continued as an active alumnus of U Mass, Amherst. He generously contributed to the education programs of The Cape Cod Symphony, and enjoyed his membership in The Hyannis Rotary Club. In 2012, Bob joined colleague Elisabeth O'Toole daSilva, as Managing Director of Temkin and daSilva LLC, a forensic accounting and consulting firm, working on high profile disputes. Beth, who first met Bob when he was an EY partner recruiting at UMass, Amherst, in 1992, says "Being Bob's business partner was an incredible privilege and honor." In 2017, before retiring, Bob joined the CPA firm Dicicco, Gulman & Company, LLP, as a senior advisor, bringing with him over 40 years of accounting and auditing experience, having testified in federal and state courts as an accounting and auditing expert witness in high profile litigation cases related to financial statement fraud, accountant's malpractice and securities class action claims. He was an experienced arbitrator in several accounting related disputes. Because of his deteriorating health, Bob and Ellen decided to come back to the Boston area, and in December of 1918 moved into the senior-living building of Maplewood at Weston, for the rest of his life. As Lynda Schwartz recently said, "Bob was my partner, my mentor, and my friend, a modest man, with strong opinions and an unshakeable integrity, a "Luminary" in the accounting profession. His name became a shorthand for how to do things the right way, a model for personal and professional competence with a prodigious work ethic." Bob was a devoted family man who made sure that his family came first, no matter whatever else he did. He was generous to a fault and an ultimate "mensch". He was smart and wise, a mentor to many, and admired by anyone who knew or worked with him. His memory will be cherished by his whole family, always, especially his wife, Ellen. Donations in Bob's memory may be sent to The JCC of Greater Boston, 333 Nahanton St., Newton Centre, MA, 02459. Att'n Development Department, or to another .
View the online memorial for Robert Harvey TEMKIN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020