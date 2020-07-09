|
TRAYLOR, Robert "Bob" Hobbs Passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 in Needham, MA. He lived in Wellesley for sixty-six years before moving to North Hill with his wife Priscilla (Bunny) in 2001. Bob recently celebrated his 95th birthday with virtual congratulatory wishes from his four children and spouses, eight grandchildren and spouses and eight great-grandchildren participating via a video from North and South America. Bob was a partner at Paine Webber in Boston. He was also a business partner with Dana Danforth (and Associates) in Wellesley where he was an innovator in the marketing of securities, following in the footsteps of his father three decades earlier. Bob was born in Denver, the third of six children to Margaret Hobbs and Mahon Edward Traylor. The family moved to Wellesley in 1935. Tragically, his father died suddenly when Bob was 14 - a loss forever cementing his incredible love of and commitment to family that stood as a constant throughout his life. Bob attended Phillips (Andover) Academy where he was a baseball teammate of George H. W. Bush. Bob loved his summers at Camp Lanakila in VT where he led the boating department at age 17. He served in the Army from 1943 - 1946 specializing in radio, signals and radar. After being honorably discharged, Bob attended Yale University, graduating in 1950. A highlight at Yale was touring postwar Europe with the Spizzwinks, an all male acapella group. That same year he married Bunny (Priscilla Munroe), the love of his life, and began working at Paine Webber. He retired from UBS in 1995, having worked for Paine Webber/UBS his entire career. Bob was predeceased by Bunny, his wife of 60 years, in 2011. He gave Bunny tremendous credit for his success in business and life. Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Henderson of Boston and Vero Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brothers Edward and David and sisters Margaret Mackay and Rusty Freeman. He is also survived by his son Robert, Jr. and wife Cheryl of Jupiter, FL, daughters Virginia Ishkanian and husband Mark of Moultonborough, NH, Susan Traylor and partner Michael McCarty of Nederland, CO and Nancy Read and husband Robert Slap of Center Sandwich, NH and Danville, CA along with eight devoted grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. Bob was an accomplished tennis player, skier and sailor. He was a recreational runner, swimmer, cyclist and golfer (the later sport one he tolerated). He and Bunny were part-time residents of Moultonborough, NH where they enjoyed four decades of recreation with their children on Lake Winnipesaukee and on the ski slopes. Bob was a long time member of the 76 Club in Boston, the Wellesley Country Club, the Dedham DREGS and the Arlberg Ski Club in Winter Park, CO. He was a photographer and captured many scenes from his travels. Bob was an avid bridge player while residing at North Hill, regularly winning tournaments with his many partners. He was such a model of physical activity that North Hill featured him on promotional materials in their pool, a source of constant ribbing by his friends and family. A blow-up of the pool photo mysteriously appeared on his apartment door one day and never came down. His adventuresome spirit, inquisitiveness, modest generosity, great sense of humor, enthusiasm for physical activity and unwavering support and enjoyment of his large family and friends were the hallmarks of a life well-lived. His family is forever grateful to North Hill staff for their excellent care of Bob, especially during his last months in quarantine. Family Services private. To share a memory of Bob or sign the online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020