HOWARD, Robert "Bob" Of Plainville, MA formerly of Mansfield, entered into rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Barbara (Feldman) Howard. Loving father of Scott A. Howard & his wife Carla and Lisa Beth Howard. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Howard, Benjamin Howard, Jordan Howard and Jack Howard. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will take place privately. Please visit funeral home website for a complete obituary. Expressions of sympathy in Bob's memory may be donated to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2020