Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
ROBERT I. SHOHET

SHOHET, Robert I. Of Medford on Monday, July 22, 2019. For 70 years, he was the beloved husband of Jeanne (Prager) Shohet. Loving father of Joyce & Alan Ackerman of CO, Francine & Neal Hamel of FL, Michelle Tiahi of Waltham and the late Garry Shohet and his surviving wife Kristi Shohet. Adored grandfather of Laura Ackerman, Rachel Cram, Jeremy and Corey Hamel, Mitchell and Chad Shohet and the late Branden Hamel. Great-grandfather of Beckett Ackerman, Gwenyth Cram and Amber Cram. Dear brother of the late Louise Wyman. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Thursday, July 25 at 12:00pm. Memorial observance immediately following the burial through 8pm at his late residence. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Shalom of Medford, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155 or a . He was a WWII Navy veteran. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
