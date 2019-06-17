Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ROBERT ANDERSON
ROBERT J. ANDERSON

ROBERT J. ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON, Robert J. Of Saugus, formerly of Charlestown, age 90, June 16th. Husband of the late Claire A. (Kenney) Anderson. Beloved father of Robert L. Anderson of North Reading, Diane M. Kelly & her husband Dan of Cape Neddick, ME, Dennis M. Anderson of Saugus, Thomas P. Anderson-Pecus & his spouse Ken Pecus-Anderson of San Diego, CA and the late Jean Clapp. Father-in-law of Gary Clapp of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren. Retired Air Freight Agent for United Airlines. Robert served in the U.S. Navy briefly before transferring to the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in Germany for 2 years. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave, SAUGUS, on Thursday from 9-10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
