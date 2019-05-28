ARINELLO, Robert J. Age 77, of Salem, NH, died Sunday, May 26, 2019 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. Robert was born in Everett, MA, the son of the late Eleanor (Sousa) and Vincent Arinello. He served in the US Air Force. Robert was an inspector for General Electric and he was a member of Converse Lodge, AF & AM of Malden. Robert will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jutta (Schulz) Arinello of Salem; his son, Christopher Arinello of Windham, NH; his siblings, Paul Arinello and his late wife Marie, Vincent Arinello and wife Maureen and Laurence Arinello and wife Kathleen; 2 grandchildren, Aidan and Alec and several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Will be Thursday, May 30th from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home, 42 Main St., Salem, NH. The Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Parish, Salem, NH. Urn burial will be at a later date. Contributions to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.



View the online memorial for Robert J. ARINELLO Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019