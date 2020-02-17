|
|
BOTELHO, Robert J. Sr. Of Medford, February 16, 2020 at age 84. Devoted husband of Lodia J. Botelho (Silva). Loving father of Debra J. Sousa and her husband Joseph, Beverly A. King and her husband William, Robert J. Botelho, Jr. and his wife Laura. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Gentry, Jeffrey Sousa, Kathryn Downing, Christina Keaveny, Caroline Krillovich, R. Jake Botelho and William King. Adored great-grandfather of Brea and Ethan Gentry, Lucy and Dominic Downing, Jack and Nolan Sousa and Connor Keaveny. Beloved brother of the late Manuel and Jackie Botelho. Special family friends of the Coakleys. Also survived his feline companions, Molly and Oscar, as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 8:15 am. Funeral Mass at St. Raphael Church, 516 High Street, West Medford at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Robert was born in East Cambridge to his late parents Manuel and Mary Botelho. He lived there until he married Lodia and together they moved to Medford, where they raised their family. Over their 64 years of marriage, they also lived in Hull and Wilmington. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Robert J. Sr. BOTELHO
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 19, 2020