BRUGMAN, Robert J. Of Reading, passed away July 9, 2020, on his morning jog. Beloved husband of Priscilla A. (Gelinas). Loving father of Joshua T. Brugman & his wife Erica Super of Cambridge and Sarah M. Brugman of Somerville. Caring brother of Joseph Brugman of Nahant and William Brugman of Melrose. Brother-in-law of Allen Gelinas & his wife Sandra of Woburn and Shelley Brugman of Melrose. Also survived by nieces, nephews, & friends.

Robert was a deeply kind, gentle, and empathetic man. He was a devoted spouse and father who treasured time with his family. Robert loved reading, running, golf, and the Boston Red Sox. He was a conversationalist with a knack for human connection that spanned generations, cultures, and backgrounds. Robert was a considerate and helping neighbor and enjoyed Saturday morning runs with his running group, ?Men in Tights.' He was an employee of Hertz Rental Car and member of the Teamsters Local 25 Union for over 40 years. Robert was elected shop steward, helped countless employees, and led multiple contract negotiations.

Visiting Hours will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Wednesday, July 15, from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Thursday, July 16, at 11AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For directions, obituary & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
