E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0194
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
E.E. Burns & Son Funeral Home
204 Main St
Malden, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
CAVANAUGH, Robert J. Age 89, suddenly, of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, Aug.7. Beloved husband of Barbara (Hall). Visiting Hours Sun., 2-6 pm, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Mon.,10 am, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Malden. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Malden Catholic Development Fund, 99 Crystal St., Malden. Late Korean War Army Veteran. Complete notice in Sunday's edition and

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019
