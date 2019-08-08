|
CAVANAUGH, Robert J. Age 89, suddenly, of Wakefield, formerly of Malden, Aug.7. Beloved husband of Barbara (Hall). Visiting Hours Sun., 2-6 pm, at the E.E.Burns & Son Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Mon.,10 am, at the Immaculate Conception Church, Malden. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Malden Catholic Development Fund, 99 Crystal St., Malden. Late Korean War Army Veteran. Complete notice in Sunday's edition and
www.burnsfuneralhomemalden.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019