CHERENSON, Robert J. Robert J. (Bob) Cherenson, 92, of Brookline, formerly of Newton and Mashpee, MA, and Clearwater, FL. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Gens) Cherenson; father of Ronna (Stephen Miller) and David Cherenson; grandfather of Jessica & William Whalen, Amanda & Andrew Prunier, Aaron & Jamie Miller, and Naomi Cherenson; great-grandfather of Juliet, Cory, Wesley, Pacey, Minka, Montgomery, Capri, and Chloe. Graduate of Winthrop High School, with a 50-year career as an exceptional Retail Merchant and Consultant across North America. Proud veteran of the US Navy, serving aboard the USS Missouri during President Truman's visit. Private graveside service on Sunday, April 19, at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Bob's memory may be made to Goddard House Assisted Living (Attn: Business Office), 165 Chestnut St., Brookline, MA 02445, or to Temple Beth Avodah, 45 Puddingstone Lane, Newton, MA 02459. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020