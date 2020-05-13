|
CLARK, Rev. Robert J., S.S.C. February 12, 1939 - April 25, 2020. Fr. Robert Joseph Clark, born the second-oldest of seven children to John F. Clark and Catherine M. Powers. Bob was born and raised in Charlestown, MA. He attended St. Catherine's grammar school, and High School at the Boston Trade School. During his senior year, Bob expressed his desire to become a priest and entered the Philip Neri School for Delayed Vocations. In September 1958, he entered the St. Columban's College and Seminary in Milton, MA. He then was chosen to attend the Seminary at Dalgan Park in Ireland as an exchange student. After two years, he returned home and completed his final studies. Bob was ordained on December 18, 1965 by the Most Rev. Thomas J. Riley, Auxiliary Bishop of Boston. In January 1967, Fr. Bob was assigned his mission in Binangonan, Philippines. Bob became fluent in Tagalog, one of dialects in the Philippines. He completed his assignment in August 1970 and returned to the States. Bob was assigned to parish work in Buffalo, Chicago, and San Francisco. In 1980, Bob completed a course in Pastoral Counseling and worked at St. Mary's Hospital in California. In 1983, he received his Master's Degree in Theology from the University of San Francisco. Fr. Bob requested to become a Naval Chaplain and eventually became an active member of the United States Navy. Fr. Bob served with the Navy from 1986-1994, when he requested to serve with the Marines. He served at Camp Pendleton for six years, during which he served overseas in Kuwait, Southern Iraq, and Somalia. Fr. Bob retired from the military in September 2000. He received the status of Lieutenant Commander, Chaplin Corps, United States Naval Reserves and received multiple medals and merit badges during his years of service. After leaving the military, Fr. Bob started Spanish language studies to work as a Pastor at St. Mary's Parish in Fontana, CA. He was the pastor there until 2006, when he retired to Bonsall, CA. In March 2019, Fr. Bob moved to the Columban Father's Residence in Bristol, RI. Fr. Bob passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2020 at the Hope Hulitar Hospice in Providence, RI after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his brothers Kenneth J. Clark, Steven W. Clark, and his sister Kathleen Clark Smith. He is survived by the last Clark family sibling, Aunt Margaret Rose Clark Hardiman, his brother John M. Clark, Paul T. Clark and sister-in-law Barbara Clark, sister-in-law Nancy Clark, and sister Mary B. Clark. Many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and close family friends. Fr. Bob will be buried with his parents at the Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham, MA when the Covid-19 virus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missionary Society of St. Columban, Omaha, NE.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020