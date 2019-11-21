|
CONCANNON, Robert J. A resident of Braintree for the past 32 years, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 72.
He was the beloved son of the late Leo and Susan Concannon, devoted and loving husband of Dorothy (Lynch) Concannon, adoring father of Julie, Susan, Thomas and his wife, Claire. His grandchildren Henry and Penelope were the light of his life. He is also survived by "the best big brother ever" John Concannon, his wife Linda and
nephews Johnny, Jeff and Chris.
Raised in Dorchester, Bobby enjoyed lifelong friendships with his friends from Fields Corner. He, Okie and Buddy enjoyed reminiscing about the old days, sharing stories of the neighborhood and playing a round of golf. He was an avid Bob Seger, Roy Orbison and Fleetwood Mac fan. His other interests included playing piano, horse racing, classic cars, spending time with his family and relaxing in Florida.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (RT. 37), BRAINTREE, Saturday, Nov. 23 from 1pm to 4pm. Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019