Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
ROBERT J. DEMUTH Obituary
DeMUTH, Robert J. Died February 20, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Son of the late Henry J. and Mary (Dempsey) DeMuth. Beloved husband to his wife of 53 years, Rose (Giletti) DeMuth of Corinth, TX, formerly of Westwood, MA. Devoted father to his children, Robert J. DeMuth of Corinth, TX, Karen A. (DeMuth) Freedle and her husband James of Savannah, TX and Kenneth J. DeMuth and his wife Jillian, of Walpole, MA. Loving grandfather of Kevin, John, and Juliet DeMuth of Walpole. Robert (Bob) was a longtime employee of Polaroid Corp. in Norwood, MA. He worked as a Master Electrician and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103. He was a devoted Catholic and embodied the teachings of the Catholic Church. Bob loved to travel the world with his wife and spend time with his family. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, February 29th, from 9-10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020
