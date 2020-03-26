|
DESROSIERS, Robert J. In Brighton, formerly of Somerville March 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Fay) Desrosiers. Devoted brother of the late Aurora Desrosiers. Funeral Services have been delayed due to COVID-19 and will take place at a later date. Bob was a longtime employee at Mt. Auburn Cemetery and Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to St. Columbkille Church St. Vincent DePaul Society, 321 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020