DONAHUE, Robert J. Of Norwood, MA, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Theresa (Smith) Donahue. Loving father of Scott Lonsdale of Hertford, NC and the late Stacey Lonsdale. Cherished grandfather of Hayden Lonsdale, McKenzie Lonsdale, and Colby Lonsdale. Devoted brother of Charles Donahue & his wife Nancy of Westwood and Kathy McCall & her husband Daniel of San Francisco. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his wingman Morgan Donahue. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Sunday, February 23 from 11:00AM-2:00PM. At the request of the family, all other Services will be private. Robert's family would like to thank the nurses & doctors at Brigham & Women's Hospital, especially Dr. Hugh Flanagan, his friend from St. Catherine's School in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Robert's name may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 22, 2020