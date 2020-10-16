DRUMMOND, Robert J. Co-Founder of Epsilon DRUMMOND, Robert J. "Bob," age 76, of Falmouth, MA and Naples, FL, formerly of Winchester, MA, died peacefully surrounded by his loving and devoted family on October 10, 2020. Bob was born in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late Hubert and Frances Drummond. He graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in Drexel Hill, PA in 1961 and attended Drexel University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1966. Bob received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1968, and then co-founded Epsilon Data Management, one of the world's first database marketing companies, with three fellow HBS graduates in 1970. Bob held senior leadership positions at Epsilon through 1990, when the company was sold to American Express. He then served as CEO of Epsilon from 1992 to 1997, while the company was a subsidiary of American Express. He was so proud to have played a large role in the company's early success. Since retirement, Bob has served on the boards of several early stage companies, and he always enjoyed sharing his wisdom and experiences with like-minded entrepreneurs. Bob believed strongly in giving back and providing leadership to his alma maters. He served on the Board of Trustees of Drexel University for sixteen years, and in 2018 Bob was presented with the Golden Dragon Society Award for his distinguished service to the university. Bob also served as President of the Boston chapter of the Drexel Alumni Club. Additionally, Bob was an active member of the Alumni Advisory Board for the Social Enterprise Club at Harvard Business School. Bob cherished all relationships with family and friends and embraced his lifetime role as "social chair" and "life of the party." When Bob proposed to Sybil, he vowed: "If you marry me, I'll promise you will have fun for the rest of your life!" And did he ever deliver on that promise! Bob knew how to enjoy life, whether that was zipping around in his convertible car, flying with his family to Scotland to visit Sybil's parents, playing golf in the winter at La Playa Golf Club in Naples, FL or at Woods Hole Golf Course in the summer. He also loved boating with his family around Falmouth and Martha's Vineyard. Bob was a happy, kind, eternally optimistic soul with a big heart and a genuine interest in people. He loved a good party. Bob and Sybil threw many memorable parties on Cape Cod that friends and family still talk about years later. Bob also loved cheering on the Patriots, traveling the world, but he was happiest sitting on the seawall in front of his house, taking in the view of Vineyard Sound. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sybil (Douglas) Drummond and their three children: his daughter Hilary Prus and her husband Jeff Prus, his son Ian Drummond and his wife Nina Drummond, his daughter Elizabeth Ferriter and her husband Luke Ferriter, and seven grandchildren whom he adored: Charlie, Emily, Connor, William, Charlotte, Lily, and Katie. Bob was predeceased by his sister Barbara Husted and is survived by his brothers Jim Drummond and Hank Drummond, both of Pennsylvania. A private Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Falmouth at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the MA/NH Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation Dementia & Alzheimer's Caregiver Support, 4 Bayview Street, West Yarmouth, MA 02673. For Bob's full obituary/online guestbook, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
