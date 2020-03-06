Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
186 Woburn St
Reading, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DUGGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. DUGGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. DUGGAN Obituary
DUGGAN, Robert J. "Bob" Of North Reading, March 5th. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Murray). Father of Cara Duggan and step father of Timothy Davis. Son of late Margaret and Patrick J. Duggan and Carolyn Ryan. Brother of Caryl O'Brien, Jeanne Ryan, Janet O'Connor, James Ryan and the late Joellyn Sullivan. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Tuesday, March 10th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Monday 4-7pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to New England Center and Home for Veterans online at nechv.org

www.cotafuneralhomes.com

Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cota Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -