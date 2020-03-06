|
DUGGAN, Robert J. "Bob" Of North Reading, March 5th. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Murray). Father of Cara Duggan and step father of Timothy Davis. Son of late Margaret and Patrick J. Duggan and Carolyn Ryan. Brother of Caryl O'Brien, Jeanne Ryan, Janet O'Connor, James Ryan and the late Joellyn Sullivan. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Tuesday, March 10th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the Funeral Home Monday 4-7pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to New England Center and Home for Veterans online at nechv.org
