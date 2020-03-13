Boston Globe Obituaries
ROBERT J. "BOBBY" DUNN III

DUNN, Robert J. III "Bobby" Age 58, of Boston, formerly of Milton, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 12th. Beloved son of Robert J. Dunn, Jr. and the late Patricia A. (Barrett). Loving brother of Ellen Dunn of Milton and Patrick Dunn of Boston. Dear nephew of Helen Barrett of Boston. Loving companion of Vicki Haukon of Weymouth. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, March 16th 4 to 7 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton, Tuesday, March 17th at 10 am. Burial in Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mary of the Hills Church, 29 St. Mary's Rd., Milton, MA 02186. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020
