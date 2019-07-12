Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DURRANCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT J. "BOB" DURRANCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT J. "BOB" DURRANCE Obituary
DURRANCE, Robert J. "Bob" Of Saugus, July 11, 2019, loving husband of 57 years to Nancy (Nickerson) Durrance and devoted father of Adam Durrance of Saugus, Eric Durrance and his wife Michelle Durrance of Easton, MA and Lori Hunt of Brunswick, NY, cherished grandfather of Jacob Durrance, Liam Pembleton, Terrason Hunt, Jeremy and Sean Tammelleo and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joyce M. Burns and Mary Lee MacDonald. A Service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA facility. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private family burial will be held on Monday in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 3005th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 in his memory. Robert was a machinist for the Everett Pattern Co of Middleton, MA for 15 years prior to retirement. He had a love of cars especially the muscle ones of the sixties. For obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Robert J. "Bob" DURRANCE
Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now