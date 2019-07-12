DURRANCE, Robert J. "Bob" Of Saugus, July 11, 2019, loving husband of 57 years to Nancy (Nickerson) Durrance and devoted father of Adam Durrance of Saugus, Eric Durrance and his wife Michelle Durrance of Easton, MA and Lori Hunt of Brunswick, NY, cherished grandfather of Jacob Durrance, Liam Pembleton, Terrason Hunt, Jeremy and Sean Tammelleo and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joyce M. Burns and Mary Lee MacDonald. A Service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, MA facility. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A private family burial will be held on Monday in St. Joseph Cemetery, Lynn. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 3005th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 in his memory. Robert was a machinist for the Everett Pattern Co of Middleton, MA for 15 years prior to retirement. He had a love of cars especially the muscle ones of the sixties. For obituary and guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Robert J. "Bob" DURRANCE Published in The Boston Globe on July 13, 2019