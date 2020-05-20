|
FANNING, Robert J. Feb. 18, 1936 – May 17, 2020 Passed away from complications of Covid-19 on May 17, 2020; he was 84 years old. Originally from South Boston, MA, he served proudly overseas in the U.S. Army. Upon returning home, he entered into a sheet metal apprenticeship program with Local 17 and rose through the ranks to become business agent then manager. He was very proud of his 60-year affiliation with his local. Bob was the son of John and Lillian Fanning, who preceded him in death, as did his brothers Jackie and George Fanning. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly (Nichols) Fanning of Port Charlotte, FL, his four children Robert Fanning of Hanson, MA, Paul Fanning and wife Lisa of Port Charlotte, FL, Beverly Schechter and husband Dr. Michael Schechter of Midlothian, VA, and Mary Fanning of Monponsett, MA. Grandchildren: Kevin, Anthony, Jacquelyn, Jeremy, Benjamin and Emma Grace and his four great-grandchildren. Bob is survived by his sister Doreen Wheeler of Wollaston, MA. Starting their family in South Boston then settling in Weymouth, Bob enjoyed summering in Plymouth and spending time with his family and friends. Bob and Bev spent 12 years wintering in Florida prior to retiring there full time, chasing the ocean waves and sharing endless sunny days together. Bob is also remembered as a family man who cherished the role as husband, father, and especially Papa to his grandkids who also loved music, dancing, a good drink, and of course those Red Sox. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Bob´s life will be announced when circumstances permit. The family requests friends and family send stories and photo submissions for his memorial website at the following link: https://www.bobfanningmemorial.com Donations in his name may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2020