GANNON, Robert J. Of Cambridge, March 18. Beloved husband of Janet (Moretto). Devoted father of Jennifer and her husband Tim Hogan and Heather Gannon. Loving grandfather of Damian Rosales and Brock Hogan. Brother of John Gannon, the late Joseph Gannon and his surviving wife Lisa. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Please make donations in his memory to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham 01701. For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020