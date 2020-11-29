1/
ROBERT J. GRANDMONT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANDMONT, Robert J. Nov. 19th, of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. Larkin. Devoted father of Jeannette G. Frotten of Malden, Judy A. Lasbarrone of Revere, Sandy J. Visacchi of Peadbody, Ron A. Grandmont of Malden, Edward Grandmont of Somverville, and Barbara Dixon of NH. Cherished brother of Ron Grandmont and wife Carol of AL. Loving grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 11. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved