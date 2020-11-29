GRANDMONT, Robert J. Nov. 19th, of Malden. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. Larkin. Devoted father of Jeannette G. Frotten of Malden, Judy A. Lasbarrone of Revere, Sandy J. Visacchi of Peadbody, Ron A. Grandmont of Malden, Edward Grandmont of Somverville, and Barbara Dixon of NH. Cherished brother of Ron Grandmont and wife Carol of AL. Loving grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 11. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. For obituary and directions, www.weirfuneralhome.com