Services
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
ROBERT J. HICKEY

ROBERT J. HICKEY Obituary
HICKEY, Robert J. "Bob" 88 years of age. Of Charlestown August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine E. "Kay" (Gearin) Hickey. Devoted father of Robert "Bobby" Hickey & wife Phyllis, Kevin Hickey & the late Mark Hickey & surviving wife Theresa. Loving Grampa to Lindsay & husband Peter, Tim, Matthew & wife Kristen, Reihly, Shane, Mark, Eric, Matthew the late Ethan & his great-grandchildren Aiden, Audrey, Grace, Morgan & Oliver. Beloved brother of Ann McGuirk, James Hickey & the late John Hickey & Patricia Yule. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Bob's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Army Vet. of Korean Conflict. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Bob's name to The John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, 23 Moulton St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
