HOPKINSON, Robert J. Age 65 of Venice, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA, died at his home on Nov. 22, 2020. He was the son of Thomas & Lillian Hopkinson. Dear brother of Thomas and wife Claire of Medford, MA and predeceased by brother Ronald. Brother-in-law of Margaret Surabian. Nephew of Rita Haley, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Special friend of Cindy Cormier and other good friends. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Kays-Ponder & Uselton Funeral Homes, VENICE, FL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store