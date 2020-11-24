1/
ROBERT J. HOPKINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOPKINSON, Robert J. Age 65 of Venice, FL, formerly of Burlington, MA, died at his home on Nov. 22, 2020. He was the son of Thomas & Lillian Hopkinson. Dear brother of Thomas and wife Claire of Medford, MA and predeceased by brother Ronald. Brother-in-law of Margaret Surabian. Nephew of Rita Haley, as well as many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Special friend of Cindy Cormier and other good friends. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Kays-Ponder & Uselton Funeral Homes, VENICE, FL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
1935 Tamiami Trl S
Venice, FL 34293
(941) 493-4900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved