JOACHIM, Robert J. Age 91, former longtime Concord resident, Dec. 30, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of the late Patricia R. (Hession) Joachim. Devoted father of Gregory Joachim and his wife Ellen of Lunenburg, Jeffrey Joachim and his wife Lynn of Concord, Monica Johnson and her husband Tom of Littleton and Missouri, and Cynthia Cleary of Acton. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Brother of Carol Brissette and the late Raymond and Paul Joachim. Visiting Hours Monday, Jan. 13th, from 4 to 7 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER. Funeral Tuesday, Jan.14th, at 9:30 am, from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am, in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020