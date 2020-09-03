1/1
ROBERT J. KELLEY
KELLEY, Robert J. Of Canton, passed away September 2nd. Beloved husband of Pamela E. (Poltorak). Father of Robin Kelley of Dorchester. Brother of the late John and James Kelley and Florence Worster. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON Tuesday, September 8th from 4-7 p.m. Due to the Current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Gerard Majella Church, Canton Wednesday morning at 10:00. Burial private. Veteran United States Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dr. Whitfield Growdon, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
