|
|
KERR, Robert J. "Red" Of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away suddenly, after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family, on January 11, 2020, at the age of 80. Born and raised in Boston, Robert graduated from Boston Trade School. He then proudly served his country in the United States Navy. For over 30 years, Robert worked as a maintenance manager for the United States Postal Service, working in the South Boston Postal Annex. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and antiquing, but he especially loved following his grandchildren's various sporting events and activities. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Robert will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Robert was the beloved husband for 59 years to Phyllis (Spolsino) Kerr. Loving father of Robert J. Kerr, Jr. of Braintree, John P. Kerr of Pembroke, Nancy E. Reen and her husband Paul of Norwood and the late Paul F. Kerr. Devoted brother of Marie Manning of Braintree, Patricia King of Randolph, Elaine Kerr of Westminster, Christine Rollinson of Melrose, Marilyn Fowler of Braintree, Janice Boscoe of Braintree and the late Kathy Gill. Cherished Grampa to 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Wednesday, January 15th, from 4:00-8:00 PM, in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16th, at 10:30 AM, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Neurology Department at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 3rd Floor, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. Please make checks payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital in memory of Robert Kerr. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 14, 2020